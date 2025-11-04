NDA will secure record win, ‘jungle raj people’ will suffer: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the people of Bihar have made up their mind to ensure that the NDA breaks the record of its scale of victory in the last 20 years, while the “jungle raj people” would suffer their worst defeat at the hustings in the state.

Modi said he is addressing rallies in Bihar and every rally is breaking the record of the previous one, with women coming in very large numbers.

“The women workers of the Bihar BJP are doing splendid work with the resolve of ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot’,” Modi said, interacting with women BJP-NDA workers in Bihar via NaMo App.

“I have been observing the polls closely and it is confirmed that the NDA is winning and it is winning big. So I have no questions about the victory but (I want) there should be more and more polling,” the prime minister said.

Interacting with a BJP worker who said there is tremendous enthusiasm among the people for the NDA, Modi said her words echo the feeling prevailing among the poor, Dalits, Maha Dalits, backward and extremely backward.

“People of Bihar have made up their mind to break the record of the scale of victory of the NDA in the last 20 years while the ‘jungle raj people’ will suffer their worst defeat in the state,” he said.

The prime minister has been using the “jungle raj” analogy to attack the Mahagathbandhan. ‘Jungle raj’ is an apparent reference to the time when Bihar was under the rule of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi.

In his remarks, Modi said the NDA government is committed to improving the ease of living for women and empowering them.

Bihar will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will be taken up on November 14.

The INDIA opposition bloc has declared Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav its chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar polls.