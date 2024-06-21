NDTV partners Google, new user growth up by 24 per cent

New Delhi: NDTV has achieved remarkable success through its innovative partnership with Google, focusing on real-time data insights to refine its content strategy, the media house said.

With this partnership, NDTV witnessed substantial growth as the new user growth increased by 24 per cent, page views moved up by 12 per cent, average session duration extended significantly, and bounce rate improved by 3.7 per cent — within the first quarter.

“To further enhance our standards, our editorial teams developed a cutting-edge Newsroom Quality Index. Leveraging Google products and other databases, this tool provides near real-time insights, enabling us to continually refine and optimize our articles for greater impact and audience engagement,” said Senthil Chengalvarayan, Executive Director of NDTV.

These metrics underscore the success of NDTV’s new strategy in attracting and retaining a larger audience, marking a significant milestone in its digital transformation journey, the company said.

According to the company, this collaboration led to the implementation of a machine learning-based process that allowed NDTV to accurately identify high-performing articles and those needing refinement.

By leveraging real-time insights, editors could strategically focus on topics and formats that garnered the highest viewership, optimising the content strategy to meet audience demands more effectively. The partnership with Google has bolstered NDTV’s digital content strategy, driving significant improvements in website traffic and viewer engagement, the company mentioned.