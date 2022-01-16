Near collision of India bound planes, DGCA seeks report from UAE

Post the safety breach, an investigation was launched by the UAE's aviation investigation.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sumaya Junaid Ahmed  |   Updated: 16th January 2022 9:30 am IST
Emirates restrict entry, suspends flight at for passengers from 13 countries to Dubai
Representative Image

New Delhi: India’s civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a report in connection to a recent “near-collision” incident in Dubai involving two India-bound flights, sources said on Friday.

The purported safety-related incident occurred at the time of take-off. The two Emirates airlines flights were headed for Hyderabad and Bengaluru, respectively.

Also Read
Dubai: Major collision between two India-bound planes averted

Post the safety breach, an investigation was launched by the UAE‘s aviation investigation.

MS Education Academy

An Emirates spokesperson said: “On January 9, flight EK524 was instructed by air traffic control to reject take-off on departure from Dubai and this was completed successfully.

“There was no aircraft damage, nor were there any injuries. Safety is always our top priority, and as with any incident we are conducting our own internal review. The incident is also under investigation by the UAE AAIS and we are unable to comment further.”

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button