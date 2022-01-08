Nearly 20,000 flights cancelled in US since Christmas Eve

Published: 8th January 2022
Representative Image

Washington: Nearly 20,000 flights have been cancelled in the US since Christmas Eve till this week, a media report said.

Among them were 1,760 flight cancellations within, in or out of the country on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency quoted the report by the Hill media outlet as saying.

Meanwhile, more than 4,800 flights were delayed on Wednesday, it said.

“Airlines for weeks have been forced to cancel flights because of staff shortages driven by the surge in Covid-19 cases nationwide and inclement weather across the country,” said the report.

