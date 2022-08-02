Nearly 5k held for promoting religious, racial enmity in 2018-20

Around 1,763 people were arrested in different parts of the country in 2020.

Photo of PTI PTI|   Updated: 2nd August 2022 5:00 pm IST
4,844 foreigners granted Indian citizenship in past 5 years: Centre
File photo of Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Nearly 4,800 people were arrested across the country for the offense of promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth between 2018 and 2020, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Also Read
NSA calls to counter religious animosity; Muslim leaders urge ‘PFI ban’

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that 17 cases were registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on charges of hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity in the last six years.

Rai said 1,763 people were arrested in different parts of the country in 2020 for offenses relating to promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, and place of birth, 1,315 people were arrested in 2019 and 1,716 in 2018.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button