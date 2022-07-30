NSA calls to counter religious animosity; Muslim leaders urge ‘PFI ban’

He said that efforts are required to sort out misunderstandings and make every religious body feel part of India.

NSA Doval has not written any letter lauding Kumbh Mela conduct, say govt officials
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval

New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday said that there are some people who create animosity in the name of religion and ideology which affects India, and to counter this, religious leaders will have to work together.

He made these remarks in the presence of religious leaders from different religions at an interfaith conference organised by the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) at the Constitution Club here.

“Some people create animosity in name of religion that adversely affects the entire country. We cannot be a mute spectator to this. To counter religious animosity, we have to work together and make every religious body feel part of India. In this we sail and sink together,” Doval said in the conference.

At the conference, religious leaders under the aegis of AISSC passed a resolution to “ban organisations like PFI” and other such fronts which have been “indulging in anti-national activities”.

