Nearly 70 pc of Telangana in-service teachers clear TGTET 2026

Hyderabad: Nearly 70 per cent of teachers who took the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TGTET-In-service Teachers-2026) have qualified. The results were released on Saturday, September 26.

A total of 15,749 candidates cleared the examination out of 22,477 teachers who appeared for the test.

The computer-based examination was conducted on September 8 and 9. Of the 24,986 candidates who applied for the test, 22,477 appeared for the examination.

Mathematics and Science paper records highest rate

Paper-II Mathematics and Science had the highest qualification rate at 73.6 per cent. As many as 6,720 of the 9,131 candidates who appeared for the paper qualified.

Paper-I recorded a qualification rate of 68.7 per cent, while 67 per cent of candidates who appeared for Paper-II Social Studies qualified in TGTET 2026.

Among the districts, Suryapet recorded the highest qualification rate at 80.7 per cent. A total of 676 candidates qualified out of the 837 who appeared.

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri recorded a qualification rate of 78.2 per cent, followed by Nalgonda at 77.5 per cent and Khammam at 77.1 per cent.

Kumuram Bheem Asifabad had the lowest qualification rate at 52.4 per cent. Mulugu followed with a qualification rate of 56.7 per cent.

Hyderabad TGTET 2026 qualification rate

In Hyderabad, 1,063 appeared for the exam. Among them, 654 candidates qualified.

Out of 967 candidates, 687 qualified in Rangareddy. In Medchal-Malkajgiri, 157 candidates qualified out of 221 who took the examination.

Community-wise, SC Group-III recorded the highest qualification rate at 84.3 per cent.

The General category had a qualification rate of 66.5 per cent, while the rate for ST candidates stood at 66.1 per cent.