Nearly 9 kg giant onion set to break world record!

A giant onion, grown by Gareth Griffin, a farmer from Guernsey, United Kingdom, weighing nearly 9-kilogramme is all set to break the Guinness World Record.

The onion has been put on display at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show at Newby Hall and Gardens near Ripon in North Yorkshire held from September 15, Friday to Sunday, September 17.

Griffin produced the onion weighing a whopping 8.97 kg (19.775lb) for the National English Honor Society (NEHS) Giant Vegetable Competition.

Also Read Saudi welcomes positive results of peace talks with Houthi delegation

This remarkable feat will surpass the previous world record of 8.4 kilograms (18.68 pounds) set in 2014.

“This eye-watering, ENORMOUS onion is a new record-breaking giant! The onion, grown by Gareth Griffin from Guernsey, weighed in at a whopping 8.97kg today, on the first day of the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show, and stands to be a new world record!” wrote Harrogate Flower Shows on Instagram.

They also shared a picture of Gareth Griffin proudly holding the giant onion.

Here is a look at the picture

The photo was shared on Saturday, September 16. Since being shared, it has received several likes and comments.

“How many spaghetti Bolognese do you think you could make with this?” a user wrote.

Another added, “It was awesome to see! Whopper! Well done!.” “What an achievement!” another commented.

The onion’s official status as the largest in the world is yet to be confirmed by Guinness World Records.

Onion was one of the giant vegetables on display at the show’s Edible Pavilion, along with large cabbages, carrots, parsnips, cucumbers and beets.