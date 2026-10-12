Need a midweek shopping break? Head to this Hyderabad exhibition

Looking for some midweek shopping plans in Hyderabad? From traditional Indian handloom sarees to handcrafted home decor, the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2026 at Kamma Sangham Hall in Ameerpet brings a variety of Indian crafts and heritage products under one roof.

Organised with the support of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), this national-level exhibition-cum-sale is being held from October 7 to 14. Visitors can explore the stalls from 10 am to 9 pm, and entry is free.

Discover crafts from across India

One of the biggest attractions is the variety of handmade products on display. 35 GI products from 20 plus states. More than 58 exhibitors are showcasing work that reflects skills and traditions passed down through generations.

From bamboo baskets and wooden toys to pottery, miniature paintings and decorative pieces, there is plenty to explore. Visitors can also discover Bidri art, known for its detailed metalwork, and Kondapalli toys, loved for their colourful designs and traditional craftsmanship.

Banjara handicrafts add to the variety, making the exhibition a stop for anyone looking for distinctive products instead of mass-produced items.

A treat for handloom lovers

For shoppers who enjoy Indian textiles, the mahotsav offers handlooms from different regions. Visitors can browse traditional weaves such as Mangalagiri, Kuppadam, Kanjivaram and Paithani, along with Kalamkari and Ajrakh textiles.

Whether you are searching for a saree for a festive occasion, fabric for a special outfit or a textile that reflects India’s diverse weaving traditions, there is plenty to discover.

The stalls also offer a chance to appreciate the work behind these products. Every weave and print represents the skills of artisans who keep traditional techniques alive.

Handmade decor and thoughtful gifts

The exhibition is not limited to clothing and textiles. Those looking to refresh their homes can browse decorative plates, handcrafted wall pieces, bamboo products, baskets and other artistic creations.

Some displays feature pebble art, with small stones arranged into colourful scenes and family-themed designs. These handmade pieces can add a personal touch to living rooms and workspaces, or make thoughtful gifts.

The range makes the mahotsav worth exploring for shoppers seeking distinctive festive gifts and souvenirs that celebrate Indian craftsmanship.

Supporting rural artisans

Beyond shopping, Grameen Bharat Mahotsav highlights the importance of supporting rural livelihoods. By bringing artisans directly to urban consumers, the exhibition gives craftspeople a platform to display their skills and sell their products.

For visitors, it is an opportunity to learn about regional art forms while supporting the people who make them. Choosing handmade products can also help sustain traditional crafts that may struggle to compete with factory-made alternatives.

With its mix of handlooms, handicrafts, home decor and regional art, the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav offers Hyderabadis a chance to experience India’s creative diversity without leaving the city.

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