Need clarity on Kazipet coach factory’s status: BRS

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra and former chief whip Dasu Vinay Bhaskar have urged Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to make a clear announcement regarding the establishment of a railway coach factory in Kazipet.

They presented a memorandum to the minister on Monday, December 9, at Rail Bhavan, emphasizing that the coach factory has long been a dream for the local residents.

In their memorandum, they stated, “The coach factory is a longstanding aspiration of the local population. It should not remain just a dream; immediate clarity and an action plan must be implemented.”

They criticized the previous Congress government for not establishing the factory in Kazipet, instead opting for locations in Punjab, West Bengal, and Maharashtra, which they believe resulted in injustice to Telangana.

They also demanded that 60% of the jobs at the factory be reserved for locals and called for Kazipet to be designated as a division centre.

Additionally, they requested special zones for small traders. Before they met with the minister, Vinay Bhaskar led local leaders in a protest at Jantar Mantar regarding these issues.

They also demanded immediate funding for the construction of the Bodagutta foot-over bridge.

The issue has been a contentious one for several years between the state and the centre.

The central government has previously indicated that it would not establish a coach factory there, despite earlier commitments made during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.