Need financial aid for Rural Olympiad Games: Himachal Minister to Scindia

The event will have volleyball, kabaddi, wrestling, boxing and football competitions at the block, district and state levels

Press Trust of India | Updated: 1st June 2023 6:32 pm IST
Number of airports in country to go up to over 200: Scindia
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh has urged Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for financial assistance from his ministry or other agencies associated with sports promotion for organising the “Rural Olympiad Games” in the hill state in September.

Singh met Scindia in New Delhi on Wednesday evening and apprised the Union minister that Himachal Pradesh has decided to hold the “Rural Olympiad Games”, a mega sports event, in September to promote young talent, according to a statement issued here on Thursday.

The event will have volleyball, kabaddi, wrestling, boxing and football competitions at the block, district and state levels, Singh told the Union minister, adding that around 50,000 people are expected to participate in it.

