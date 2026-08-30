Need Owaisi to return to power in UP: AIMIM’s Chauhan to SP

New Delhi: Signalling its growing ambitions in Uttar Pradesh, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) said that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav would require their support to return to power in the state. UP goes to elections early next year.

AIMIM leader and national spokesperson Shadab Chauhan, according to India Today, said on Sunday, August 30, that Yadav’s political strategy would remain incomplete without Asaduddin Owaisi.

Chauhan insisted that in the SP’s PDA, which commonly translates into Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak, A stands for Asaduddin Owaisi. He made the remarks while outlining what he believed would be necessary for Yadav and the Opposition to succeed in the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

“If Akhilesh Yadav wants to become the chief minister, he will have to take the support of Asaduddin Owaisi,” Chauhan said.

“Until there is ‘A’ for Asaduddin Owaisi in Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA, he cannot even dream of coming to power,” he said, claiming that Muslims were set on voting for a leader who focuses on their wellbeing.

AIMIM asserts bargaining power

With Assembly elections months away, political parties in UP are trying to consolidate their position among various groups. The SP has always focused on the backward classes, Dalits, and minorities. However, the AIMIM has been making it clear for a while now that they are done rolling out the proverbial carpet for others; they now want a stake in the political pie.

Only recently, on being asked if his party would think of tying up with the SP in Uttar Pradesh if it agrees on seat-share, AIMIM chief Owaisi had said, “You think we are contractors…that we would roll out the carpet and stand before you with folded hands?”

अब दरी नहीं बिछाएंगे अपने अधिकारों के लिए राजनीतिक संघर्ष करेंगे हम किसी के राजनीतिक गुलाम या रोबोट नहीं हैं।

अब हमारे पास @aimim_national के रूप में पीड़ितों व वंचितों की बेबाक आवाज के रूप में स्वतंत्र, निष्पक्ष,निडर व संघर्षशील नेतृत्व है। https://t.co/wtT1gEPtNB — ADV. Shadab Chauhan شاداب چوہان (@shadab_chouhan1) August 27, 2026

Claiming that the sections of SP’s supporters were also drifting away, Chauhan asked the SP chief to focus on them.