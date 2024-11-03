Need people’s support to defeat BJP and continue good work: Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, November 3, said he needs the support of the people to defeat the BJP and ensure that the “good work” continued in Delhi.

The former chief minister resumed his ‘padayatra’ following a break for the festivals and urged the people of Delhi to vote for AAP in the assembly elections while accusing the BJP of halting development work.

“I need your support to defeat the BJP and keep the good work going in the city because I cannot do it alone. The BJP will stop all the work if it comes into power as it cannot match the facilities (being provided in Delhi) in states where it is already in power,” he claimed.

There was no immediate response from the BJP on the claims.

AAP leaders are undertaking ‘padayatra (foot marches)’ in different assembly segments in the run-up to the polls, due in February.

Kejriwal, who undertook a march in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area, reiterated his promise to waive “inflated” water and electricity bills if he returns to power.

“Make our government in February and all your inflated bills will be waived, like we did before. So, (there is) no need to pay these bills,” Arvind Kejriwal claimed.