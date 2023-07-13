Need to align distance and regular modes of education, says Prof Ainul Hasan

Hyderabad: Distance mode of education is not different from regular mode, both run under a common university system. There is a need to align both the modes for the benefit of the learners.

This was stated on Thursday by Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) at the inaugural session of two-day Workshop-cum-Orientation of Regional Directors (RDs) and Assistant Regional Directors (ARDs) being organized by Directorate of Distance Education (DDE), MANUU.

Prof. Ainul Hasan advised RDs to spread the uniqueness of this University among Urdu speaking population. He also advised them to carry out their assigned works on time. DDE is a team work, he remarked. The Vice-Chancellor also released DDE Manual and Programme Guides on the occasion.

Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar said that the administration is fully aware of the difficulties faced by the Regional Centres. All efforts are being made to improve their performance. He was speaking as the chief guest.

The guest of honour, Prof Ghanta Ramesh, Advisor, DDE & Prof. Shugufta Shaheen, OSD-I also spoke.

Prof Mohd Razaullah Khan, Director, DDE welcomed the guests while Prof. Shaheen Altaf Shaikh, DDE proposed vote of thanks. Prof. Najmus Saher, DDE was the convener of the event.

The Regional Directors and Assistant Regional Directors from across the country are attending the workshop.