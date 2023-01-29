Need to deal with China firmly, says Rahul

Srinagar: Questioning the Narendra Modi government’s stance on the issue of China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said it is time to deal with China firmly.

“Only our prime minister thinks that China has not intruded in our land but the situation is otherwise and I think we need to deal with China firmly and we are not going to tolerate them sitting on our land,” he said with a meeting with a delegation from Ladakh and ex-servicemen amid reports that China has intruded in about 2,000 sq km and the country has lost many patrol points.

The Congress on Friday demanded discussion in the Parliament during budget session on losing 26 patrolling points at the LAC in Ladakh, and alleged that after 17 rounds of talks, the restoration of status quo was not acheived.

Citing the three-day Annual DGP-IGPs Conference in which a detailed security research paper was submitted for discussion, the Congress alleged that it revealed shocking facts about the rank apathy by the Modi government to China’s illegal occupation of Indian territory in the region.