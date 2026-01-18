Need to erase caste from mind to end discrimination: RSS chief Bhagwat

Addressing the caste system issue, Bhagwat appealed to people to remove it from their minds.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 18th January 2026 1:47 pm IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that if caste discrimination is to be eliminated from social practice, then caste must first be erased from the mind.

In the past, caste was linked to profession and work, but later, it became entrenched in society and led to discrimination, Bhagwat said on Saturday at the Jan Sangoshthi organised here as part of the centenary year of the RSS, where he held an interaction with members of the public.

Prant Sanghchalak Anil Bhalerao was also present on stage.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Addressing the caste system issue, Bhagwat appealed to people to remove it from their minds.

“To end this discrimination, one must eradicate caste from the mind. If this is done honestly, caste discrimination will be eradicated within 10 to 12 years,” he said.

Responding to questions from the audience, Bhagwat said the Sangh aims to lead India to its ultimate glory along with society.

MS Admissions 2026-27

The Sangh works for nation-building through individual character building. It is not an organisation created out of reaction, nor is it in competition with anyone, he said.

“The Sangh aims to lead India to its ultimate glory along with the entire society. The Sangh does not want to become big itself; it wants to make society big,” Bhagwat said.

If people want to understand the Sangh, they must come to its shakhas, he added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 18th January 2026 1:47 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button