Neem tree dispute turns violent in Suryapet, two killed

Bukya Saida and Venkateswarulu had been involved in disputes for the past 25 years.

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Injured SI Naveen Kumar (left) body of one of the deceased (right)
(From left) Injured SI Naveen Kumar; body of one of the deceased.

Hyderabad: Two people were killed in Suryapet’s Medlachervu mandal on Saturday, August 29, after a dispute over a neem tree turned violent. A sub-inspector was also injured in stone-pelting and has been admitted to a hospital.

According to local reports, Bukya Saida and Venkateswarulu had been involved in disputes for the past 25 years. On Saturday morning, Venkateswarulu allegedly tried to cut down a neem tree on the border of his house. However, Saida’s son Ramu noticed this and allegedly objected to it.

The argument soon escalated, leading to Ramu allegedly inflicting fatal injuries on Venkateswarulu with an axe. When Saida tried to intervene in the dispute, Ramu allegedly attacked him as well with the axe.

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While Venkateswarulu died on the spot, Saida died while being taken to a hospital.

Angered by the incident, locals allegedly pelted stones at Ramu’s house. During the unrest, Medlacheruvu Sub-Inspector Naveen Kumar suffered a head injury and was shifted to the Huzurnagar Area Hospital for treatment.

Ramu has reportedly been taken into custody.

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