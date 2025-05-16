Neeraj Chopra becomes 3rd Asian to cross 90m in Javelin

Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem (92.97m) of Pakistan and Chao-Tsun Cheng (91.36m) of Chinese Taipei are the two other Asians to have breached the coveted mark.

Published: 16th May 2025 11:14 pm IST
Athlete Neeraj Chopra in an Indian uniform, celebrating with the text
Doha: Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra finally breached the 90m mark at the Doha leg of the prestigious Diamond League Meeting as he became the third Asian and 25th overall to achieve the feat, here on Friday.

The 27-year-old double Olympic medallist sent his spear 90.23m in his third attempt to join a list of javelin throwers, led by his current coach Jan Zelezny of Czechia, who had recorded 90m-plus efforts.

