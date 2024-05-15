Neeraj Chopra wins gold in first competition on Indian soil in 3 yrs

Published: 15th May 2024 8:50 pm IST
Neeraj Chopra makes a throw during the men's Javelin
Neeraj Chopra of Haryana makes a throw during the men's Javelin Throw event at the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition, in Bhubaneswar, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)

Bhubaneswar: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in men’s javelin throw event of the Federation Cup here, his spear shimmering through the balmy Wednesday evening sky after an unusually slow start in his first competitive outing on Indian soil in three years.

The 26-year-old superstar struggled to get going in the competition and he was second after three rounds. He took the lead in fourth round with an effort of 82.27m and he did not take the final round as he was leading after DP Manu, who settled for silver, had finished his final round throw.

Chopra last took part in a domestic competition at the same event on March 17, 2021, when he won a gold with a throw of 87.80m.

Since then, Chopra has won a historic gold in the Tokyo Olympics, became Diamond League champion in 2022, world champion in 2023 and defended Asian Games gold in China.

He also won three individual legs of Diamond League and claimed a silver in the 2022 World Championships.

He is, however, yet to touch the 90m mark. His personal best and national record is 89.94m.

