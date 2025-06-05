NEET Application error: Telangana HC notices to NTA, Centre

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, June 4, issued notices to the National Testing Agency (NTA), the Union Ministry of Education, and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in response to a petition filed by a 21-year-old medical aspirant from Asif Nagar, Hyderabad.

A vacation bench comprising Justices K Sarath and BR Madhusudhan Rao heard the plea and directed the respondents to submit their counter-affidavits. The court has scheduled the matter for further hearing at a later date.

The petitioner approached the court after the NTA denied her request to correct an error in her NEET application form. According to the petition, she had inadvertently selected Uttar Pradesh as her state of eligibility instead of Telangana.

Also Read SC issues notice to Telangana govt on MBBS local quota admissions

The error was noticed immediately after submission, and she promptly applied for a correction. However, her request was rejected by the NTA via email, prompting her to seek legal intervention.

In her plea, the aspirant argued that being denied the opportunity to rectify a genuine mistake not only infringes on her rights but also jeopardises her academic future.

She urged the court to direct the NTA and the concerned ministries to consider her case and allow the necessary corrections in her application form.