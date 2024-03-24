NEET aspirant fakes kidnapping to get funds for overseas education

A 21-year-old NEET aspirant, Kavya Dhakand, allegedly faked her own kidnapping in Kota and had her friends demand Rs 30 lakh ransom from her parents. She had demanded the money to go abroad for studies, police said.

“No crime has been committed against this woman,” Kota Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan told news reporters.

The woman’s father filed a police complaint on March 18 in which he said that Kavya had moved to Kota on August 2023 for coaching, and she has been living in a hostel. He further claimed that he had received a ransom call and pictures of his daughter with her hands and feet tied.

Based on the complaint, the police filed a case of abduction. However, during the preliminary investigation, police did not find any record of the woman getting admission at the institute or the hostel as her father had mentioned.

It was later discovered that she had moved back to Indore after staying in a hostel for three days. The Indore police confirmed that she had been living with two of her friends.

She deceived her parents by hatching a plot along with her friends. She wanted to move abroad for better education but didn’t have money for it. So she staged the kidnapping and demanded the money from her parents.

Talking to the reporters, the officer has appealed to the student and her friends to immediately contact the police.