NEET aspirant hangs self in Kota, 6th suicide by coaching student since Jan

Kota: A 20-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly hanged himself at his PG accommodation here, the sixth suicide by a coaching student in the city since January, police said on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh native Mohammad Urooj was found hanging from a ceiling fan by a police team on Tuesday, Station House Office (Vigyan Nagar) Satish Chaudhary said.

He must have committed suicide in his room in the Vigyan Nagar area during the intervening nights of Monday and Tuesday, he said, adding that the ceiling fan in the student’s room was not equipped with anti-suicide device.

This is the sixth case of suicide by a coaching student in Kota since January. The number of student suicides in Kota stood at 26 in 2023.

According to the SHO, Urooj, a native of UP’s Kannauj district, had been preparing for the medical college entrance exam at a coaching institute for the last one-and-a-half-year.

The student’s parents got worried when he did not respond to their calls on Tuesday morning and they informed his friends and the guard at the accommodation, who called the police, he said.

No suicide note was recovered from the NEET aspitant’s room and reason behind the extreme step would be clear only after investigation, SHO Chaudhary said.

Urooj had been self-studying at his PG room for his exams due in May as his coaching classes were off as the courses were completed, he said.

His parents have been informed and they were expected to arrive here by late night, the SHO said.