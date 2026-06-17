NEET aspirants can travel free on June 21: Ponnam Prabhakar

Hyderabad: BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has announced that candidates appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2026 rescheduled exam on Sunday, June 21, can avail a free bus ride on that particular day.

The moves comes after the National Students Union of India (NSUI) president Yadavalli Venkatswamy and others met the minister in his chambers at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Tuesday, June 16, requesting the state government to allow the NEET aspirants to travel free, as most of the candidates live in rural areas and may have to travel all the way to Hyderabad to appear for the exam.

Also Read Air Force to deliver papers to Telangana for NEET 2026 on June 21

On Wednesday, June 17, Social Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar and Ponnam Prabhakar travelled on a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus from Thimmapur village in Manakondur mandal to Karimnagar. They interacted with the students, women and other passengers during their journey.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, June 12, announced a series of student-friendly measures for NEET UG 2026, including additional rough-work space and an extended examination window.

According to the NTA, the examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm, providing a total window of 195 minutes. The duration of the examination has been extended by 15 minutes.

“This window is designed to accommodate the invigilation formalities at the start and end of the examination, such as the signing requirements, which candidates earlier felt reduced their effective working time,” the agency said.

The NTA has also doubled the number of pages provided for rough work in the question-paper booklet from two to four pages, giving candidates additional space for calculations and reasoning.

“Candidates may preferably use the rough-work pages provided at the beginning and at the end of the booklet for this purpose,” it said.