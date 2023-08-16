NEET ban: DMK calls hunger strike on Aug 20 against Centre, Guv

Published: 16th August 2023
DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Photo: Twitter.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK on Wednesday announced a statewide hunger strike on August 20 against the Centre and state Governor for not giving their assent to the anti-NEET bill.

State Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Udhayanidhi Stalin said the youth, student, and doctors wing of the DMK will conduct the day-long hunger strike across all the district headquarters.

In a joint statement, Udayanidhi Stalin and secretaries of the three wings said that the party would continue with the agitation until a nod is not given to the bill.

The announcement of the strike comes a day after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during his Independence Day address, said that education must be included in the state subject in concurrent list.

