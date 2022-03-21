NEET coaching in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Due to the exorbitant cost, the NEET coaching is beyond the reach of many poor boys and girls students. Some coaching classes charge hefty fees but they do not guarantee the success.

To provide quality NEET coaching the well known physics lecturer Mubashir Azam M.Sc (physics) DRP in cooperation with Ummul Khair trust Hyderabad launched NEET coaching for Urdu, Telugu and English medium boys and girls. Coaching shall be provided by expert lecturers.

NEET classes for English and Urdu medium students are being launched online.

The parents of those students studying in intermediate through the Urdu medium wishing to get admission for their children may contact Mubashir Azam: 81427 97302 / 789 387 9062.