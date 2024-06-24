‘NEET… NEET’, screams opposition as education minister Pradhan takes oath

Opposition leaders interrupted Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan oath taking moment by shouting “NEET… NEET!” during the 18th Lok Sabha session in New Delhi on Monday, June 24.

The video of Pradhan getting up from his seat to take oath as the MP amongst the screams from the Opposition has gone viral on social media platforms.

Pradhan’s ministry has been entangled in allegations of paper leak and other irregularities in NEET, UGC-NET, while NEET-PG has been postponed. The education ministry has received a harsh criticism from students and parents who have demanded re-examination.

This year’s National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) results created a storm after allegations of paper leak, an unusual number of toppers, irregularities in marking system and other discrepancies surfaced.

The NEET-UG was held on May 5 and around 2 million students wrote the examinations across 571 cities, including 14 outside India, competing for 1,08,940 MBBS seats in over 700 medical institutions nationwide.