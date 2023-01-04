NEET PG 2023 exam on March 5; registrations to begin soon

Hyderabad: The National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will be conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) on March 5, 2023.

NEET-PG is an annual examination for medical students pursuing a Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), Diploma programs and other specialities courses in public and private universities for postgraduate admission in medical colleges.

This year, a total of 19,953 seats for Doctor of Medicine (MD), and 10,821 seats for Master of Surgery (MS) have been offered in addition to 1979 seats allotted for other PG Diploma courses.

As per the NEET PG exam pattern, the question paper consists of 200 questions divided into three parts- Part A (Pre-Clinical), Part B (Para-Clinic) and Part C (Clinical) etc.

The duration of the exam will be 3 hours and 30 minutes. As per the marking scheme, four marks are given for each correct answer and one mark is deducted for each wrong answer.

The registration date is yet to be announced. However, NEET PG registration is assumed to begin in the second week of January 2023.

Eligible candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the website once the registrations begin.

NBE has further released the examination dates for the various competitive examination such as the NEET MDS, DNB, FNGE, and others.

The board will be will reportedly be conducting the NEET MDS exam on March 1, 2023.

The Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2022 will be held on January 23, 2023.

The FNB exit exam is scheduled to be held in February or March. Candidates can now check the schedule on the website.

The admit cards will likely be released in February last week.

Directions to fill out the NEET PG 2023 application form

Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in.

On the homepage, look for the registration link.

Register yourself on the portal.

Fill up the NEET PG 2023 application form.

Pay the registration fee and Submit the application form.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The candidates are hereby directed to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are tentative and subject to changes.