Telangana: 603 Muslim students secure convenor seats in MBBS

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences has completed the three phases of web counseling. Total 603 Muslim candidates got admission in MBBS A category on the bases of NEET 2022 score in Telangana.,

The number of Muslim candidates under Category A selected for Government Medical Colleges including Osmania, Gandhi, Kakatiya Medical stood at 179, while 94 students got admission in non-minority private medical colleges and 330 students got admission in four Muslim minority medical colleges.

The cut-off marks for the BC-E category was 422 and for Muslim minority colleges stay at 424. The cut-off of the categories after the final stage mop-up stood at OC (General category) 449, BCA 360, BCB 437, BCC 372, BCD 444 and BCE 422 and SC 373 and ST remained at 376.

The Muslim students who are able to secure a seat will be presented with an award by The Siasat Daily in collaboration with MS Education Academy. Students are advised to send their information to Siasat’s Career Counsellor Mr. M.A. Hameed on Whatsapp No. 9290201021