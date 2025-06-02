NEET-PG 2025 postponed after SC orders single-shift exam

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has postponed the NEET-PG 2025 exam, originally scheduled for June 15, following a directive from the Supreme Court. The top court, while hearing a petition last week, ordered that the examination for admission into MBBS and dental programmes must be conducted in a single shift to ensure fairness and transparency.

In its directive, the court stated: “We, accordingly, direct the respondents to make necessary arrangements for holding the NEET-PG 2025 examination in one shift, duly ensuring that complete transparency is maintained and secure centres are identified and commissioned.”

Acting on the court’s order, NBEMS on Monday, June 2, announced that the exam will now be held in a single shift. This requires logistical upgrades, including increasing the number of test centres and improving infrastructure to accommodate all candidates simultaneously.

The board confirmed: “Accordingly, NBEMS will conduct NEET-PG 2025 in a single shift.”

While the exam was earlier set for June 15, the board said in its notification: “NEET-PG 2025 scheduled to be held on 15.06.2025 has been postponed to arrange for more Test Centres and required infrastructure. The revised date for the conduct of NEET-PG 2025 shall be notified shortly.”

The move comes in response to concerns raised over inconsistencies in previous multi-shift exams. Meanwhile, doctors had been demanding clarity from NBEMS on the exam date and format.

Candidates are advised to visit the official NBEMS website regularly for updates on the revised schedule and instructions.