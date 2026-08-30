NEET-PG candidate arrives drunk at exam centre in Rangareddy

Hyderabad: A candidate appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG arrived drunk at the exam centre in Rangareddy on Sunday, August 30.

The incident was reported from a centre in Sheriguda. In a video shared on social media, the candidate is seen walking into the centre in an inebriated state and questioned by the authorities.

The candidate was identified as Mohammed Rizwan. When asked why he had come to the centre, Rizwan said, “To write the NEET exam.”

It is unclear whether the candidate was allowed to appear for the exam.

The computer-based national exam was conducted at 1,300 centres in India and in 56 centres in Telangana.