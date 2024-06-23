NEET-PG postponed: Students, parents say exam mess heightening stress, tension

Latur: Several candidates and parents who arrived at exam centres for NEET-PG scheduled for Sunday unaware that it had been postponed rued allegations of irregularities plaguing exams conducted by the National Testing Agency and asserted it was adding to their already heightened stress and tension.

The Union Health Ministry had on Saturday said it was postponing NEET-PG as a “precautionary measure” in the wake of recent allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.

The Union Ministry of Health said it was undertaking a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of the NEET-PG entrance examination, conducted by NTA for medical students. The fresh date of this examination will be notified at the earliest, it said.

“We came to Nanded after covering a distance of 150 kilometres to reach our daughter’s NEET-PG exam centre. Only after reaching there, we came to know it had been postponed. This is so stressful for my daughter as well as for us,” Sunita Narwade, headmistress of a government aided school in Beed district, told PTI.

“The postponement of NEET-PG has left me depressed. I was eager to appear since I was preparing for it for months. The students of our country are feeling insecure and are losing faith in the exam system,” said student Sakshi Shitole.