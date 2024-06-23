NEET-PG postponed: Students, parents say exam mess heightening stress, tension

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd June 2024 8:46 pm IST
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai with party workers during a protest over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 results, in Lucknow, Friday, June 21, 2024. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

Latur: Several candidates and parents who arrived at exam centres for NEET-PG scheduled for Sunday unaware that it had been postponed rued allegations of irregularities plaguing exams conducted by the National Testing Agency and asserted it was adding to their already heightened stress and tension.

The Union Health Ministry had on Saturday said it was postponing NEET-PG as a “precautionary measure” in the wake of recent allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.

Also Read
CBI takes over probe into irregularities in NEET-UG; FIR registered

The Union Ministry of Health said it was undertaking a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of the NEET-PG entrance examination, conducted by NTA for medical students. The fresh date of this examination will be notified at the earliest, it said.

MS Education Academy

“We came to Nanded after covering a distance of 150 kilometres to reach our daughter’s NEET-PG exam centre. Only after reaching there, we came to know it had been postponed. This is so stressful for my daughter as well as for us,” Sunita Narwade, headmistress of a government aided school in Beed district, told PTI.

“The postponement of NEET-PG has left me depressed. I was eager to appear since I was preparing for it for months. The students of our country are feeling insecure and are losing faith in the exam system,” said student Sakshi Shitole.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd June 2024 8:46 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button