NEET student reaches wrong exam centre; Rachakonda police intervene just in time

Hyderabad: A timely intervention by Rachakonda police on Sunday afternoon, May 4, ensured that a NEET candidate, who had mistakenly arrived at the wrong location, reached her designated exam centre without delay.

At around 1:00 pm, the student arrived at the Defence Laboratory School, RCI, instead of her actual exam centre at Defence Laboratory School, Kanchanbagh. Recognising the urgency of the situation, the Rachakonda police took action immediately.

The additional deputy commissioner of police (DCP) B V Satyanarayana, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) P Laxmikantha Reddy, and station house officer (SHO) M Sudhakar coordinated to resolve the issue promptly.

Also Read 3 detained in Rajasthan for ‘selling’ NEET paper for Rs 40 lakh

The sub-inspector of Balapur police station, Srinivas was assigned to escort the NEET student to her correct exam centre, ensuring that she arrived on time and without stress.

The candidate’s parents expressed their deep gratitude to the Rachakonda police for their swift and compassionate response during such a crucial moment.



