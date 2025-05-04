NEET student reaches wrong exam centre; Rachakonda police intervene just in time

The candidate's parents expressed their deep gratitude to the Rachakonda police for their swift action.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 4th May 2025 5:55 pm IST
Rachakonda police official standing alongside the NEET student and her guardian after assisting them in reaching the correct exam location
Rachakonda police official standing alongside the NEET student and her guardian after assisting them in reaching the correct exam location

Hyderabad: A timely intervention by Rachakonda police on Sunday afternoon, May 4, ensured that a NEET candidate, who had mistakenly arrived at the wrong location, reached her designated exam centre without delay.

At around 1:00 pm, the student arrived at the Defence Laboratory School, RCI, instead of her actual exam centre at Defence Laboratory School, Kanchanbagh. Recognising the urgency of the situation, the Rachakonda police took action immediately.

The additional deputy commissioner of police (DCP) B V Satyanarayana, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) P Laxmikantha Reddy, and station house officer (SHO) M Sudhakar coordinated to resolve the issue promptly.

MS Creative School
Also Read
3 detained in Rajasthan for ‘selling’ NEET paper for Rs 40 lakh

The sub-inspector of Balapur police station, Srinivas was assigned to escort the NEET student to her correct exam centre, ensuring that she arrived on time and without stress.

The candidate’s parents expressed their deep gratitude to the Rachakonda police for their swift and compassionate response during such a crucial moment.


Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 4th May 2025 5:55 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button