NEET-UG paper leak case: 3 students from AIIMS Patna questioned

The CBI, which is probing the alleged irregularities in the medical-entrance exam, has lodged six FIRs.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 18th July 2024 10:41 am IST
New Delhi: Students at the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi, Monday, July 87, 2024. The apex court has begun the hearing for a number of petitions regarding the alleged irregularities in the administration of NEET UG 2024 exams. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI07_08_2024_000064B)

New Delhi: The CBI has questioned three students from AIIMS Patna in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case, officials said Thursday.

Further details on the students being quizzed were not immediately known.

The agency on Tuesday had arrested Pankaj Kumar alias Aditya, a 2017-batch civil engineer from the National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur, who allegedly stole the NEET-UG paper from the NTA trunk in Hazaribagh, the officials said.

MS Education Academy

Kumar, a resident of Bokaro, was arrested from Patna, they said.

The CBI had also arrested one Raju Singh who allegedly helped Kumar in stealing the paper, they said, adding that Singh was arrested from Hazaribagh.

The CBI, which is probing the alleged irregularities in the medical-entrance exam, has lodged six FIRs. The FIR from Bihar pertains to paper leak while the remaining ones from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra are regarding impersonation of candidates and cheating.

The agency’s own FIR on a reference from the Union education ministry pertains to a “comprehensive investigation” into the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024.

The NEET-UG is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions.

This year, the exam was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. More than 23 lakh candidates had appeared for the test.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 18th July 2024 10:41 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button