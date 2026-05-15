NEET-UG re-exam to be held on June 21

NEET-UG 2026 to be re-conducted on June 21 after exam cancelled over alleged irregularities, says NTA.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 15th May 2026 10:09 am IST
The image shows Hyderabad student activists protesting in Narayanguda on Thursday, May 14, 2026, demanding the scrapping of NTA for the NEET UG 2026 paper leak.
Student activists protesting at Narayanguda in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

New Delhi: Medical entrance exam NEET-UG, which was cancelled following allegations of irregularities in the examination process, will be re-conducted on June 21, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday.

The exam was earlier conducted on May 3.

The NTA had on Tuesday announced the cancellation of NEET-UG and said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged irregularities linked to the exam.

Subhan Bakery

“The National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026,” a senior official said.

The announcement came after a high-level meeting was held late on Thursday evening at the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to review preparations for conducting the exam afresh.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 15th May 2026 10:09 am IST

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