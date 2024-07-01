NEET uncertainty caused restlessness, anxiety, anger among people: Mayawati

Union health ministry later postponed NEET-PG, scheduled for June 23, as a 'precautionary measure 'amid the allegations.

BSP chief Mayawati (ANI)

Lucknow: Uncertainty over medical entrance examination NEET has caused restlessness, anxiety and anger among people, BSP chief Mayawati said on Monday and sought a permanent solution in the matter.

Allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks, in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) have led to protests and litigation, with various quarters demanding a complete re-examination.

The Union health ministry later postponed NEET-PG, scheduled for June 23, as a “precautionary measure” amid the allegations.

“Along with the sanctity of various examinations held from time to time in the country, the uncertainty prevailing at present, especially regarding NEET-UG and PG examinations, has naturally created a wave of restlessness, anxiety and anger among the people, for which it is very important to find a quick and correct permanent solution,” Mayawati said in a post in Hindi on X.

“The matter of paper leaks in examinations held not only at an all-India level but also in states, including Uttar Pradesh, and corruption in government recruitments is also very serious, sad and worrisome,” the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief said.

Calling for strict steps to prevent irregularities, she said neither any kind of government negligence nor politics towards these problems was appropriate.

