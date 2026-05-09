Neetu Kapoor says she doesn’t believe in therapy: It’s nonsense

Mumbai: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has opened up on her prerogative on the concept of therapy, stating that personally does not believe in it all.

The actress, who recently appeared on Soha Ali Khan’s podcast All About Her, said that personally she found it better and more comforting in close friendships and work while coping with the loss of husband Rishi Kapoor.

Neetu said that she believes people need trusted friends they can talk to rather than depending entirely on therapists.

“I don’t believe in therapists, honestly. I believe in friends. You should have four or five close friends with whom you can really talk things out,” Neetu said.

Recalling the difficult phase after Rishi Kapoor’s passing in 2020, she added, “When Rishi passed away, people told me to go to a therapist. I was very low and I did speak to one, but I kept asking myself, ‘What am I doing here?’ Till I am not mentally strong myself, what can therapy do? They tell you to meditate, count numbers, do this and that… for me, it felt like nonsense. You have to give yourself time. You have to decide when you want to become strong and move on.”

The actress also said while everyone has their own way of healing, for her, friendship, family and work became the strongest support system during one of the toughest phases of her life.

For the uninitiated, Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 2020, following his battle with cancer.

On the professional front, Neetu Kapoor has been receiving good reviews for her performance in her latest release Daadi Ki Shaadi.

The movie also stars Kapil Sharma, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.