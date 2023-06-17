Neha Kakkar removes ‘Mrs Singh’ from Insta bio, but here’s truth

Mumbai: The music industry’s adorable couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s relationship has been making headlines recently, as rumours of their separation started circulating after Rohan was noticeably absent from Neha’s recent birthday celebrations. Speculations intensified when Neha removed ‘Mrs Singh’ from her Instagram bio which she added soon after her wedding.

However, Neha has now taken to social media to address the rumours and put an end to the speculation.

On Friday, Neha Kakkar shared a series of heartfelt and mushy pictures on her Instagram account, featuring herself and Rohanpreet Singh. “Back in town from the Best holidays spent with Hubby!! @rohanpreetsingh,” she captioned. The couple looked happy and content in the images, clearly indicating that all is well in their paradise.

Neha’s decision to share these intimate moments with her fans and followers was a clear message that there is no truth to the rumours of their divorce. The couple’s display of affection not only reassured their fans but also silenced all the gossip mills.

The initial rumours began when Rohanpreet was absent from Neha’s birthday celebrations, which she commemorated with her parents and siblings. The presence of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma further fueled the speculations, as Rohan and his parents were missing from the bash.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot in October 2020, and since then, they have been sharing their love and happiness with their fans through social media. They have become one of the most adored couples in the entertainment industry, known for their adorable displays of affection and support for each other.