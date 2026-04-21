Nehru family is like the corrupt Dhananand dynasty: BJP MP

Hyderabad: BJP MP Sambit Patra on Tuesday, April 21, alleged that the Congress and Nehru family are like the “corrupt” Dhananand dynasty in ancient India.

Patra, who spoke to reporters at Nalgonda in Telangana, about 100 km from Hyderabad, referred to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s speech during the special session of parliament.

Vadra, while participating in a debate in the Lok Sabha on three bills introduced for amendments in the women’s quota law and setting up a delimitation commission, told Home Minister Amit Shah that had Chanakya been alive today, he would have been startled by the BJP leader’s “political shrewdness”.

Patra said Dhananand, had he been alive, would have said that there is a family party in India in the 21st century which is like the Nanda dynasty.

“Dhananand would have said like my corrupt dynasty, a similarly corrupt Congress is there now. Dhananand would also have thought, Rahul Gandhi is similar to him. That’s why Chanakya has come again. Whenever Dhananand comes, Chanyaka will come,” he said.

Dhananand’s rule was not good for people. Chanakya’s arrival was inevitable to dislodge the former, he said.

Chanakya always thinks in the national interest, he added.

“That’s why, Priyanka ji, as long as Dhananand dynasty, named as Congress, exists, Chanakya would emerge to end Dhananand kingdom,” he said.

The Congress and other INDIA bloc parties are “family parties” who are not in favour of quota for ordinary women, he alleged. Such parties only want their family members to grow, he said.

It was said that the opposition parties offered to support the bill to provide quota for women if there is a sub-quota for OBC, Patra said, and alleged that late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi spoke against reservation for Backward Classes on the floor of parliament.

The current national census is also a caste census, he said.

He also alleged that the INDIA bloc left no stone unturned to see to it that the women’s reservation bill is stalled, which is a ‘typical’ Congress mentality.

The Congress and its allies never allowed women’s reservation to materialise during the last 30 years, citing technicalities. This time also, they tried to create north-south divide, he alleged.

Observing that the number of Lok Sabha seats in southern states would have increased, he charged that the Congress did not want the South Indian states to grow.

“The Congress party prevented the higher representation of the South Indian states in the Indian Parliament by stalling the 131st Constitutional amendment and by stopping reservation for women,” Patra said.

He also slammed the ruling Congress in Telangana for not implementing its poll promises, including a hike in social security pensions and two-wheelers (scootys) for girl students.