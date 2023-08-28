Nehru used to promote scientific approach: Congress

He did not just talk big, but took big decisions, says Congress MP

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 28th August 2023 7:06 am IST
Jawaharlal Nehru
Jawaharlal Nehru- twitter

New Delhi: The Congress has hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying that those “unable to digest the contribution” of Jawaharlal Nehru that led to the setting up of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and also asserted that the India’s first Prime Minister used to encourage the scientific approach.

“Those who are unable to digest the contribution of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the making of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), should listen to his speech on the foundation-laying stone of TIFR (Tata Institute of Fundamental Research),” said the Congress General Secretary (Communications), Jairam Ramesh, on X (formerly known as Twitter).

He also shared the speech of the former Prime Minister along with the post which Nehru delivered during the programme.

MS Education Academy

“He (Nehru) did not just talk big, but took big decisions,” the Congress MP said without naming anyone.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 28th August 2023 7:06 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button