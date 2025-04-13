Nehru Zoo Park to open for visitors tomorrow

Hyderabad: In view of Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14, the Nehru Zoo Park in Hyderabad will be open to visitors on Monday.

The Hyderabad Zoo is generally closed on Mondays. The decision was taken as per the instructions of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) & Chief Wildlife Warden.

Recently, zoo authorities revised the entry ticket price to Rs 100 for adults and Rs 50 for children. The ticket prices for still camera, video camera (Professional) and movie camera shooting (Commercial) were hiked to Rs 150, Rs 2,500 and Rs 10,000 respectively.

Parking prices were also revised with bicycles at Rs 10, bikes at Rs 30, autos at Rs 80, cars/jeeps at Rs 100, tempos at Rs 150, mini buses at Rs 200 and buses (above 21-seater) at Rs 300.

Nehru Zoo Park in Hyderabad was established in 1959 by relocating the erstwhile zoo enclosures from Public Gardens. It was inaugurated on 6 October 1963 and spans an area of 380 acres. The zoo is adjacent to Mir Alam Tank, an indigenous arch bund dam with 24 arches, built 200 years ago.