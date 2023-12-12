Neil Bhatt to exit Bigg Boss 17? Here’s what insiders told us

Mumbai. Bigg Boss 17’s new week is here and the fear of eliminations is keeping contestants on their toes again. This week, after the nominations, four participants — Abhishek Kumar, Vicky Jain, Khanzaadi, and Neil Bhatt find themselves in the danger zone. Last week saw Sana Raees Khan bidding farewell to the show.

Insiders close to the show, in an exclusive chat with Siasat.com, shared insights into the potential evictions this week.

Bigg Boss 17: Who will get eliminated next?

According to sources, Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar are expected to be safe, securing the maximum votes. On the flip side, Neil Bhatt and Khanzaadi are predicted to be in the bottom two.

Their active participation in various aspects of the show, be it fights, arguments, or bonding with fellow contestants, has earned them favor.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the source said, “Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar are likely to secure their positions safe in the house as they garner maximum votes this week. Their gameplay, coupled with their consistent delivery of entertainment, whether through conflicts, debates, or bonding with fellow contestants, has garnered them considerable support.”

“On the other hand, Neil Bhatt and Khanzaadi might find themselves in the bottom two. Like if we consider online polls on various social media platforms dedicated to Bigg Boss, they suggest that Neil might be the one to leave this week. However, it’s important to acknowledge the dynamic nature of the show, where outcomes can change in the last minute as per the whims of the makers. So…let’s just wait and see,” source concluded.

Who do you think will get evicted from Bigg Boss 17 next? Comment below.

