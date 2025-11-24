Nepal: 5 held for their role in vandalism and arson at SC building

Kathmandu: An aerial view of smoke rising from the Federal Parliament of Nepal premises after it was set on fire by protestors during massive anti-government protests, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. Nepal reeled under a serious political crisis on Tuesday as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned in the face of massive anti-government protests with the demonstrators attacking private residences of several high-profile leaders, headquarters of political parties and even vandalising the parliament, a day after 19 people died in police action against the agitators. (PTI Photo/Abhishek Maharjan) (PTI09_09_2025_000474B)

Kathmandu: Five people have been arrested for their involvement in vandalism and arson at Nepal’s Supreme Court building near Singhdurbar Secretariat complex in Kathmandu during the Gen Z protests in September, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar Bhattarai, who is also the spokesperson for the Kathmandu District Police Circle, announced the arrest of suspects during a press conference here.

Those arrested include Raju Pariyar and Jyoti Thapa Ghatani, among others. Some other people are also involved in the arson, and their names would be made public as soon as the police identify them, he said.

The apex court registered a complaint with the Nepal Police, seeking action against those involved in setting on fire the main building of the country’s highest judicial body.

The court had to postpone its work for weeks due to the damage. It recently started all the works, including hearings in tents, as the buildings were totally burnt during the agitation.

Sixty-six government buildings, including the federal Parliament, were set on fire during the agitation.

Altogether 76 people were killed during the two-day protest staged by Gen Z youths against corruption and a social media ban by the then K P Sharma Oli-led government.

The police have so far arrested 267 people for their involvement in vandalism and arson carried out in public and private properties.

