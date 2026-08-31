Nepal floods: 49 missing Tamil Nadu yatris were on China side

The owner of a travel firm who organised the yatra for them said that his son Sathyanarayana led the team of yatris and he had spoken just before the disaster struck to Neapalese associates to keep vehicles ready at their end for them.

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Devastation due to floods in Nepal
Devastation due to floods in Nepal.

As many as 49 yatris from Tamil Nadu, after completing the Kailash pilgrimage, were on the China side when the flash floods struck and they are among the missing, the owner of a travel firm who organised the yatra said here on Sunday.

Expressing deep concern about the missing pilgrims, Maravel Nagappan, the firm owner, said that over 40 yatris from Tamil Nadu had completed the Kailash yatra and were waiting to enter Nepal from the China side when the disaster struck on August 26, 2026.

The travel firm owner requested the Central government to get information about the untraceable yatris from the Chinese authorities. The Kailash yatra, he organised commenced on August 14, he said.

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Nagappan said his son Sathyanarayana led the team of yatris and he had spoken just before the disaster struck to Neapalese associates to keep vehicles ready at their end for them.

‘Spoke to Nepal associates just before floods’

Nagappan told reporters that his son had conveyed to the Nepalese travel associates that they may clear the immigration formalaities after two hours and accordingly, vehicles should be made available at the Nepal side.

The firm owner said: “So, our group of 49 people were 100 per cent on the China side at that time. So, we request our government, Indian government to take action quickly and get information from China.”

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At the time of the disaster, about 11 teams of Indian yatris, including those from Tamil Nadu, were waiting to enter China from the Nepal side. “You would have seen video clips of two out of three buses getting swept away in the floods and they were among those waiting to enter China,” he said.

At the same time, three teams were waiting to exit China and enter Nepal.

He claimed: “Pilgrims who ran away from the immigration building were from our team. We identified them (by scrutinising the video clips) by our signature jerkin with dark blue–grey shades.”

He said that there are also possibilities for yatris to have survived. All the information related to yatris has already been provided to state government officials, he added.

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