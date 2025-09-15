Nepal: Present tense, future unsure, Gen Z restless

Nepal has welcomed a new Prime Minister, marking a significant step toward the country’s future after a period of turbulence. On Saturday, Sushila Karki, the first female Prime Minister of Nepal and former Chief Justice, took her oath of office and received support from Generation Z.

Just hours later, the President of Nepal dissolved Parliament and announced that elections would be held on March 5.

Karki, known for her anti-corruption efforts, will serve as the interim Prime Minister, paving the way for these elections and potentially ushering in a new era in Nepal.

New Delhi is watching the situation in Kathmandu closely because it affects 22 Indian districts near the Nepal border, especially in the east. Nepal is experiencing instability and disappointment, which could impact the border areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I extend my best wishes to the Right Honorable Mrs. Sushila Karki on assuming office as the Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. India remains firmly committed to the peace, progress, and prosperity of the people of Nepal.”

Army chief and members of Gen Z decided on the name of Aushils, favoured by Gen Z. However, Karki is not without controversy; she faced an impeachment during her nearly 11-month tenure as Chief Justice.

Three main parties dominate Nepal’s political landscape: they are the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML), the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) (CPN-MC), and the Nepali Congress (NC). These parties have led the country through 14 different governments. K.P. Sharma Oli resigned as Prime Minister on September 9 after serving four terms.

Recent events in Nepal are the result of long-standing issues that have reached a breaking point. The situation escalated when the Oli government banned 26 popular social media apps.

Nepal’s path to democracy has faced many difficulties. In 2008, the country ended its monarchy to create a stable democratic government. Instead of achieving stability, Nepal has seen frequent changes in coalition governments that often fail. This leads to lengthy negotiations for new agreements.

On August 31, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s government required digital platforms to register within a week. This caused hesitation from some companies, like X. On September 4, the government blocked access to 26 social media platforms, claiming it was part of the registration process.

Following Oli’s resignation amid protests in Parliament and on the streets, the situation did not improve. For many young Nepalese, social media is crucial for self-expression and accessing job and financial opportunities. The country has long grappled with internal challenges.

Political unrest continued after Oli’s resignation, with public anger shifting from censorship to government corruption. Young people, who make up nearly half of Nepal’s population, are frustrated by corruption and the lavish lifestyles of the children of political leaders.

Another pressing issue is remittances, as many Nepalese families rely on money sent from abroad, particularly from Arab countries, India, and China. Communication apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram are essential for migrants to stay connected with their families. The sudden ban on these apps sparked public outrage and disrupted digital wallets and mobile banking services.

Tensions rose in Kathmandu as Gen Z demonstrators supported former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as interim Prime Minister. In contrast, others backed Kulman Ghising, former head of the Nepal Electricity Authority. Karki’s appointment, announced after two days of consultations and followed by elections in March, has sparked hope for peace.

Youth leaders have emphasised that their protests are not against the Constitution but against the existing political class. One significant challenge for Gen Z is the lack of a clear agenda and effective leadership.

Now that the interim government is in place, Sushila’s main goal should be to bring back peace and order. Recent acts of arson, vandalism, and looting have caused fear among citizens.

Troublemakers must be stopped from hindering the Gen Z movement while also working hard to restore authority in the state.

Experts indicate that the political fluctuations in Nepal have implications not only for its population of 30 million but also for the broader regional and global landscape. Nepal’s stability is crucial in South Asian politics. It plays a role in India, China, and Nepal.