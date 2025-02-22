Nepalese students are Odisha’s children: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday, February 22, asserted that Nepalese students studying in Odisha are children of the state and they will continue to pursue their education with full respect and dignity, an official release said.

Majhi made the assertion during a telephonic conversation with Nepal’s Foreign Minister Dr Arzu Rana Deuba, the statement issued by the chief minister’s office said.

He assured Deuba that the state government will ensure strict action against those involved in the alleged suicide of a 20-year-old engineering student and subsequent attack on Nepalese pupils at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT).

“The state government is keeping a close watch on the developments (at KIIT) and all steps will be taken to restore hope and confidence of the students. The Nepal foreign minister thanked Majhi and expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the state government,” the release said.

Majhi met Nepal Embassy officials Sanjeev Das Sharma and Naveen Raj Adhikari at his chamber at Lok Seva Bhawan and informed them that 10 people have been arrested in connection with the incident of attack on the Nepalese students.

“Strict action will be taken against all those involved in the incident. All arrangements have been made by the government to restore the academic atmosphere on KIIT campus,” Majhi told the embassy officials.

According to the CMO, the Nepalese officials said that the state government has taken prompt steps in this incident.

Also Read As many as 159 students of Odisha university have returned to Nepal: Official

Due to this, the students coming from Nepal and their guardians have felt reassured. For this, they thanked the Odisha government, especially the chief minister, on behalf of the Nepalese government, the release said.

The embassy officials, according to CMO, further said that Nepal and Odisha have an old relationship and they expressed hope that it will never be disturbed due to the incidents at KIIT.

Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Additional Chief Secretary to the chief minister, Nikunj Bihari Dhal, were present during the discussion.

The two embassy officials have been camping in the Odisha capital for the last five days following instructions of Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.