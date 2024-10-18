Nepali man arrested for attacking minority residents in Varanasi; video surfaces

A violent incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, where a Nepali citizen identified as Prakash Kumar Manjhi attacked Muslims on a busy road with a shovel. The assault unfolded under the Bhelupur police station limits on Thursday evening, October 17, which left five individuals seriously injured.

During the attack, people at the scene managed to control the Nepali assailant and handed him over to the police, who subsequently arrested him.

According to the reports, the attack began when Manjhi fueled by extreme ideology arrived on a motorcycle and made communal remarks against Muslims before assaulting people. The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital. Among the five injured, three are in normal condition after first aid treatment while two others have been shifted to the BHU Trauma Center.

Also Read RSS workers attacked during religious event in Jaipur, 10 injured

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media showing Manjhi brutally attacking individuals dressed in traditional Muslim attire with the shovel. In response to the attack, a large crowd of Muslims gathered outside the Bhelupur police station demanding swift against the Nepali man. Subsequently, police deployed additional forces to maintain law and order in the area.

A Nepali youth #PrakashKumarManjhi targeted people of #Muslim community and attacked them with a shovel in the #Bhelupur police station area of ​​#Varanasi, #UttarPradesh. The attack seriously injured five people. People at the scene somehow managed to control the attacking… pic.twitter.com/988UKkfB1M — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) October 18, 2024

While talking to reporters, DCP Kashi Gaurav Banswal stated, “Prakash Kumar Manjhi, a resident of Nepal, tried to spoil the atmosphere by attacking people with shovels.” He emphasized attempts to disrupt communal harmony would not be tolerated.

“According to the residents, the attacker had never been seen before in the area and no one even recognised him”, DCP added.

Meanwhile, police initiated an investigation into the incident. Authorities are examining whether there was a pre-planned plot to disrupt communal harmony in the Muslim-populated area.