Net worth of all 4 BLACKPINK Members: Who is the richest?

Seoul: BLACKPINK, the sensational girl group from YG Entertainment, debuted in 2016 with the hit song “Boombayah.” Since then, they have skyrocketed to international fame, becoming one of the most popular and influential acts in K-pop and beyond.

BLACKPINK has amassed a massive global fanbase. They have also made history as the first Asian act to earn over $265 million from their BORN PINK World Tour 2023, attracting over 2.11 million fans across 66 shows in 24 countries.

The combined net worth of BLACKPINK’s members is estimated at 62 million USD, each member earns around 6 million USD annually from group activities alone. Their management company, YG Entertainment, takes a share of the group’s annual earnings of 25 million USD. Let’s have a look at the individual net worth figures of all members.

1. Jisoo: The Richest Member

Jisoo is the global ambassador for Dior and Cartier, with a net worth of about 20 million USD. She has represented the House of Dior since March 2021 and joined Cartier’s Panthère collection in May 2022. Additionally, Jisoo promotes the Korean cosmetic brand Kiss Me. Her collaborations with Cartier alone generated 45% of Cartier’s overall Earned Media Value (EMV) in 2022, showcasing her global influence.

2. Rosé: The Second Richest

Rosé, with a net worth of 18 million USD, is the second wealthiest member. Besides her group activities, Rosé released her solo album ‘R’ in 2021, earning her two Guinness World Records. She is also a global ambassador for Tiffany & Co., Sulwhasoo, and Rimowa. Rosé shares the spokesperson role for Kiss Me with Jisoo.

3. Lisa: The Multi-Talented Star

Lisa’s net worth is estimated at 14 million USD, thanks to her success in music and TV shows like Real Man 300 and Youth With You. She endorses brands such as Celine, Prada, Bulgari, MAC, and AIS. Lisa reportedly earns at least $300,000 per concert and $600,000 per endorsement, with up to $200,000 for each sponsored Instagram post.

4. Jennie: The Fashion Icon

Jennie, with a net worth of 10 million USD, comes from a wealthy family but has made her own mark. She is the face of Chanel and is known as the “Human Chanel.” Jennie also represents Samsung Galaxy, Hera, Calvin Klein, and Lotte Confectionery, earning up to $800,000 per contract. In 2023, Jennie made her acting debut in the HBO drama The Idol.