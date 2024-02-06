Net worth of King Charles III: Know sources of his wealth

Charles III, the King of the United Kingdom and the 14 other Commonwealth realms, has a net worth in the billions.

According to estimates by The Guardian, his net worth has surged to around USD 2.3 billion after his coronation following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Challenges in assessing net worth of King Charles III

Assessing the king’s net worth is challenging due to the lack of public accessibility to many of his financial holdings.

Additionally, some assets appearing to be owned by the monarchy are actually property belonging to the UK.

Consequently, there are varying estimates of the king’s net worth, with the UK’s Sunday Times estimating it at USD 750 million.

Source of king’s wealth

King Charles III inherited Queen Elizabeth II’s wealth after her death, which was exempt from the UK’s inheritance tax.

Queen Elizabeth II’s net worth, estimated at USD 500 million, included assets such as Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Sandringham House in England, jewels, investments, and real estate.

According to CBS News, King Charles III’s current net worth is attributed to various sources including: