US Consulate in Hyderabad invites job applications for visa assistant post

Hyderabad: The US consulate in Hyderabad has invited job applications for the position of non-immigrant visa assistant. The opportunity is available to individuals who have completed high school.

In addition to educational qualifications, candidates must meet other eligibility criteria.

Eligibility for visa assistant job at US Consulate in Hyderabad

To qualify for the visa assistant job, the candidates need to possess English language skills at level III (speak/read/write) and level III in Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, or Oriya (speak/read/write).

Additionally, candidates should have the following skills:

Intermediate knowledge of Microsoft Word and Outlook Basic proficiency in Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint A solid understanding of local governmental organizations, immigrant law and practices, and cultural and social practices.

All candidates are required to undergo medical and security certifications for the visa assistant job at the US Consulate in Hyderabad.

Benefits

Selected candidates will receive an annual salary of Rs 735,015 and are expected to work 40 hours per week.

There are a total of seven vacancies for non-immigrant visa assistants.

Also Read TOMCOM to hold recruitment drive in Hyderabad for jobs in Japan

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these positions online. For more details, candidates can refer to the information on non-immigrant visa assistant jobs available on the official website of the US Consulate in Hyderabad (click here).