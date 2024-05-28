Net Worth: Shah Rukh Khan or Kavya Maran, who is richer?

Hyderabad: The IPL 2024 season has concluded with a thrilling finale where Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged victorious against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). This season saw an incredible display of cricketing prowess, culminating in KKR clinching their third IPL title. The final match was not just a clash of teams but also a spectacle featuring the league’s most enthusiastic supporters, SRH’s owner Kavya Maran, and KKR’s co-owner, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Kavya Maran: The Face of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kavya Maran has become a familiar face to cricket fans due to her unwavering support for her team, Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kavya completed her schooling in Chennai and graduated in Commerce before moving to London to pursue an MBA. She is currently managing SRH and other business ventures of the Sun Group, one of India’s largest media conglomerates.

Kavya’s father, Kalanidhi Maran, owns the Sun Network, which includes numerous TV channels, newspapers, a radio station, a film production house, and a weekly magazine. The family also owns the airline service SpiceJet. With SRH’s impressive performance this season, culminating as runners-up, Kavya’s presence at the stadiums has been a significant highlight, contributing to her growing popularity.

Shah Rukh Khan: The King of Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as the “King Khan” of Bollywood, has been an ardent supporter of his team, KKR. He is known for his larger-than-life persona.

With this season’s win, KKR now boasts three IPL titles, further solidifying their place in IPL history. Shah Rukh Khan’s involvement in the team goes beyond mere ownership; his active participation and charisma have been instrumental in building the team’s brand and fan base.

Net Worth: Kavya Maran vs. Shah Rukh Khan

Despite Shah Rukh Khan’s immense popularity and success, Kavya Maran is significantly wealthier. This disparity can be attributed to the vast business empire owned by her father, Kalanidhi Maran. Ranked 82nd on the list of India’s billionaires, Kalanidhi Maran’s net worth is estimated to be over Rs. 24,000 crores. Kavya, being the only child, stands to inherit this massive fortune.

In contrast, Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth is around Rs. 6000 crores. SRK has diversified his portfolio with investments in film production, a VFX studio, and various other business ventures. However, his wealth, substantial as it is, pales in comparison to that of the Maran family.